Gazprom Neft to set new record of oil refining volumes this year

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft may boost oil refining and set a new record this year, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The oil refining volume in 2025 will be comparable or slightly higher than the level in 2024, which turned out record for the company in terms of this indicator," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.