Russian ministry expects free trade agreements with Indonesia, UAE to be concluded in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry expects agreements on a free trade zone with Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mongolia to be concluded in 2025, State Secretary, Deputy Minister Roman Chekushov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Meanwhile the preliminary free trade agreement with Indonesia is planned to be concluded at the forum.

"Our negotiations with Indonesia are proceeding at a fairly good pace, we expect agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia to be concluded this year. <…> Regarding Indonesia, a preliminary agreement will be signed within the framework of the SPIEF. Therefore, we also expect to move on to the full-fledged signing this year," he said.

