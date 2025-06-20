Old mechanisms of globalization era become obsolete — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to establish a new platform for global growth, stating that the old mechanisms of the globalization era have either become obsolete or discredited.

"The goal is not to modernize the outdated mechanisms of the globalization era. Many of them have outlived their usefulness or have even been discredited. What is needed is a fundamentally new development model, one free from political manipulation, one that takes into account the national interests of each state. And of course, this model must be centered on the needs of people and their families," the head of state said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia invites its partners to contribute to the shaping of a new global growth model, one that can ensure the prosperity of our nations and the stable development of the world for many years to come," the president continued.

According to him, an open dialogue was held in Moscow earlier this year, bringing together representatives from more than 100 countries. "We intend not only to make this format a regular occurrence but also to build an entire ecosystem around it, dedicated to discussion, development, and the implementation of breakthrough ideas," Putin concluded.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.