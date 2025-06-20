Annual inflation totaled 9.6% as of June 16 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The level of annual inflation in Russia stood at 9.6% as of June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"According to statistics, annual inflation has already declined to single-digit indicators below 10%. It totaled 9.6% as of June 16. Certainly, this is still a lot but inflation targeting continues," Putin said.

The "proactive work" of the Russian government on development of the economy of supply and "responsible actions" of the Bank of Russia influenced the situation with inflation," he stressed.