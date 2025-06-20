Trade turnover growth between Russia, Serbia exceeds 8% in Q1 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover growth between Russia and Serbia exceeded 8% in the first quarter of 2025, the Russian government stated in its Telegram channel following a meeting between Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Serbian Minister for International Economic Cooperation Nenad Popovic on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"Trade turnover growth between Russia and Serbia exceeded 8% in Q1. Mineral products, chemical products and food products form the basis of Russian exports to Serbia. Agricultural products, machinery and equipment, textiles and chemical products predominate in imports," the government statement said.

