Russian authorities to support new domestic brands, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities will support emerging domestic brands, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We need to further develop the intellectual property market, that is, expand lending opportunities secured by patents and trademarks. They should become real assets for businesses that could help them raise funds for launching and expanding production. By the way, the number of trademarks in Russia has exceeded one million. Last year alone, our entrepreneurs registered almost 77,000 brands, which is 12% more than the year before. This marks a significant increase. We will support new Russian brands. In particular, we will announce the results of another contest, called ‘See What We Are Made Of’ in Moscow in a month," the president emphasized.

According to him, a significant share of entries for the contest came from small and medium-sized companies. "They particularly need promotion when entering new markets. Today, small businesses, individual entrepreneurs and individuals from small towns and villages are capable of finding buyers using online marketplaces, which used to be almost impossible. Their customer base continues to grow, both inside the country and across the world," the head of state added.

