Russia needs independent solutions to strengthen foreign trade infrastructure

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia needs to rely on autonomous solutions to strengthen its foreign trade infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We need to use our own, independent solutions, including digital ones, to enhance our foreign trade infrastructure. I mean logistics, insurance and payment systems," he specified.

Putin pointed out that Russia has already launched a state system for electronic shipping documents. "All the main documents for road freight transportation, including consignment notes and transport manifests, can now be issued electronically. Over 1.5 million documents like these are issued every month," the president added.