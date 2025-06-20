Putin urges Russian defense industry to look up to global leaders for production times

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s defense sector needs to follow the example of global industry leaders in terms of production times, President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Today, global business leaders, including some of our companies, have shortened the time from the idea to the final product to quarters or even months," Putin noted. "And the time from production to receipt by the consumer has dropped to days, not just weeks," he added.

"These are the standards that the defense and security sector needs to look up to," the Russian leader emphasized.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.