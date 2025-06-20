Role of command, defense industry managers in decision-making to be enhanced — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to elevate the roles of both military unit commanders and leaders of enterprises within the defense industry complex in strategic decision-making processes.

"Flexibility remains crucial," Putin stated during his address at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "We are working to enhance the influence of military commanders, as well as heads of defense industry enterprises, in areas ranging from technological support and testing of new equipment and weapon systems to the development of tactics aimed at achieving our objectives."

He highlighted that "the significance of these roles is increasingly evident today."

Expressing confidence that his military and industry colleagues would agree, Putin underscored the importance of establishing mechanisms for the swift dissemination of best practices.

"We are making progress in this direction," he concluded.