Putin urges widespread use of digital ruble among Russian citizens and companies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The use of the digital ruble should become widespread among Russian citizens and enterprises and the government and the Central Bank should speed up necessary procedures and define the transition timeframe, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Today the task is to make the use of the digital ruble widespread among citizens, enterprises and banks. I request the Central Bank and the government to expedite the necessary procedures and define the timeframe for switching over to a new stage of our financial sphere’s technological development," the head of state said.

Russia has been implementing the relevant experimental project for almost two years now, Putin said. "All the basic operations, including the opening and closing of accounts, transfers between private individuals and legal entities and the payment for goods and services have been tested," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Central Bank postponed the large-scale use of the digital ruble from the summer of this year to a later term. Initially, the widespread use of the digital ruble was intended to commence after July 1, 2025.

