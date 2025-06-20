Putin tasks government with preparing long-term strategy for growing creative economy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to prepare a long-term strategy for the country’s economy, and a federal project to grow the creative economy at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"By the end of the year, 70 regions will begin to implement standards for the development of this modern segment of the economy and public life, and create the necessary infrastructure. To make such work more thorough and systematic, I ask the government, together with the subjects of the federation, to prepare a long-term strategy for the development of the creative economy, as well as to think about launching a federal project in this regard," the president said.

Putin emphasized the importance of supporting the rapidly growing sectors of the creative economy connected to science, culture, art, as well as fields such as architecture, design, cinema, music, publishing, and software development.