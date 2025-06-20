Russia now Europe’s largest economy, Putin states

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is the leading country in Europe in terms of gross domestic product, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia already ranks fourth in the world in terms of gross domestic product. And it is number one in Europe. <…> These are very significant figures," he told the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to the Russian leader, the country needs to keep its foot on the gas to stay among the world’s largest economies. "[It is important] to create comfortable conditions for businesses, both domestic and from friendly countries, to invest their resources, modernize and expand production inside Russia," he added.

