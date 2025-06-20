Wage levels in Russia remain insufficient — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The current level of wages in Russia remains insufficient, and addressing this issue requires setting ambitious goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Overall, across the economy, the level of wages in Russia is still not high enough. I would like to emphasize that as well. As I have said before, we must set ambitious targets in this area," he said.

"We need to build an economy of high wages. I will repeat once again, this is extremely important," Putin added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

