Unemployment in Russia remains at minimum level of 2.3% — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia has stabilized at a minimum of 2.3%, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Over the past four years, the number of employed Russians has increased by 2.4 million people. Since October 2024, the unemployment rate has stabilized throughout the country and remains at about 2.3%," Putin said.

According to him, Russia needs to create conditions that increase citizens' economic activity so that young people and older adults can realize their potential in the labor market, develop new skills, build successful careers, and increase their income.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ are operating at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival is being held, and the SPIEF Sports Games is taking place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.