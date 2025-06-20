Modern tech’s spread globally will improve quality of life, reduce poverty — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20th. /TASS/. As modern high-tech innovations spread around the globe, people worldwide will see their quality of life improve, and poverty will shrink, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The question is how to ensure that positive technological changes spread everywhere, so that new digital technological solutions are available, allowing countries, regions, and cities to reach new levels of growth and development, to rise up. We must ensure that the benefits of technological breakthrough bring the tangible good to all, including changes in the structure of society, reducing poverty and improving quality of life," the Russian leader said.