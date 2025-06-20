Salmon catch in Russia may total 364,000 tons as of year-end

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The salmon catch in Russia may total 364,000 metric tons as of the end of this year, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"So far, [the salmon catch] goes at the same pace as last year. 2,200 tons were caught. Our researchers make ongoing surveys. We see the hydrobiological situation is evolving not to the best a little bit. The water is cold. We expect main approaches [of salmons], they should be slightly later but they will be with postponements," Shestakov said.

Russian fishermen reeled in 235,500 metric tons of salmon last year.