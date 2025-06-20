Rosatom chief says nuclear power plants for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan will be best in world

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Nuclear power plants that Rosatom will construct in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, will be the best in the world, Chief Executive Officer of the state-run corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We just signed two documents with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. We will construct the best plants on the planet for them," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Earlier, Rosatom signed a document with Uzbekistan on the main parameters of the project for construction of a high-capacity nuclear power plant, as well as a roadmap with Kazakhstan for the project on construction of a high-capacity nuclear power plant in the republic.

