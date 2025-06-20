Bahraini prince praises SPIEF as well-organized, reputable

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s national security advisor and commander of the Royal Guard, congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the excellent organization of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Today Bahrain is the guest of honor at the forum in St. Petersburg. We congratulate you, Mr. President, on the excellent organization of this forum," he said at a meeting with the Russian leader on the sidelines of the event.

He also described it as "very representative."