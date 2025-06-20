World’s first export product of small NPP to be implemented in Uzbekistan — Rosatom chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The world’s first export product of small nuclear power plant (NPP) will be implemented in Uzbekistan, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Uzbekistan’s small modular power plant is the first export product of a modern small NPP on the planet. We are currently working on expansion of the project and on the construction of two more large power units at this gigawatt-class facility," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Optimizing large and small facilities and turning them into one may help reduce capital expenditures by up to 10%, the chief executive added.

