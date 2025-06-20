Aeroflot Group aims to maintain 2024 performance levels in 2025

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group plans to maintain the operational and financial performance it achieved in 2024 throughout the current year, the company’s CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The forecast and goal for 2025 is to sustain the operational and financial results reached in 2024," he stated.

Aeroflot closed 2024 with a net profit of 55 bln rubles ($701.5 mln) under IFRS, after posting a loss of 14 bln rubles ($178.5 mln) in 2023.

The Group’s passenger traffic in 2024 rose by 16.8% year-on-year, reaching 55.3 mln passengers. Aleksandrovsky noted that the results for January through May 2025 slightly exceeded those of the same period in 2024. However, he added that double-digit growth during the summer season would be challenging, given the restrictions in effect during this period.

