Rosatom, Kazakhstan sign documents on first NPP in republic at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Rosatom and the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy have signed documents on the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a TASS correspondent reports.

The indicative roadmap for 2025-2027 on the first NPP in Kazakhstan has been signed.

"We have reached specific parameters of the NPP project in Kazakhstan and taken the first important legal step," Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said at the signing ceremony.

Russia’s VVER-1200 reactor is the most demanded product on the planet, he noted.