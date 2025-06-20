Pakistan, Russia to discuss supplies of Russian oil at intergovernmental commission

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Pakistani Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz and Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov will discuss oil supplies from Russia at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in 2025.

In 2023, Pakistan’s state refinery PRL imported a pilot batch of oil from Russia in the amount of 100,000 tons, Pervaiz noted. The shipment was to be first delivered to Oman and then redirected to Pakistan on smaller tankers due to limited port capacity in Pakistan, he said, adding that the country has certain logistical issues.

"This oil has been refined, and we are analyzing how this can translate into more permanent supplies to Pakistan. We are definitely working on this. I have had a meeting with Russia’s energy minister, and we will discuss the issue at the intergovernmental commission later this year," Pakistan’s minister told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Private refineries operating in Pakistan are currently importing oil from Russia, he added. "We will continue to promote and ensure the supply volume that will satisfy both countries," the minister stressed.

