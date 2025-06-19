INTERVIEW: American companies want to return to Russia — presidential envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. American companies are willing to return to Russia, and profit is not their only motive, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether US companies were ready to return to Russia and on which terms, Titov replied: "It’s very hard to talk about relations at this point, because, naturally, US businesses depend on their politicians."

"But I assure you, there is a will. And profit is not the only motive. A lot of people have bound their fate with Russia," he told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the same time, Titov added that "there is a small flow [of companies returning into Russia] even now."

"Small businesses, which are not bound by politics, social networks and such <…> have already started to return bit by bit," Titov added.