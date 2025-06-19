Colombia officially joins BRICS bank — Foreign Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19. /TASS/. Colombia has completed its accession to the New Development Bank of BRICS, becoming a full member of the financial institution, the country’s Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia announced.

"Colombia officially joins the BRICS bank," she wrote on the X social network.

According to the Colombian Foreign Minister, joining the NDB shows that the republic's leadership continues "forging new paths toward opportunities for the country."

Earlier, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBR Chairwoman Dilma Rousseff noted that the organization's leadership approved the application for membership not only of Colombia, but also of Uzbekistan. Rousseff added that the BRICS bank is already studying the candidacies of Ethiopia and Indonesia for membership.