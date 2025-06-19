Hungary working with Russia on solving gas supplies issue — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia are working on solving the issue of Russian gas supplies in light of the European Commission’s planned ban on imports of oil and gas from Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are working on that for sure. And you know I mean that strategic partnership matters. When we speak about the Hungarian-Russian strategic partnership in the energy sector, this is not a political statement, not an ideological statement, this is experience," he said when asked a question by TASS.

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled its plan to phase out supplies of Russian energy resources, including gas, oil and nuclear fuel, to EU countries by the end of 2027.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.