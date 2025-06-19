Russia may involve other countries in Arctic development

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The involvement of other countries by Russia in the development and exploration of the Arctic could prove to be "a good idea," Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Arctic is a territory of dialogue. Historically, it has developed this way - the climate imposes certain conditions that require collaborative work. The resources available in the Arctic zone, including rare earth metals, hydrocarbons, and other minerals, are of critical importance both to the Russian and global economies. Joint efforts in their extraction and advanced processing represent not only a sound idea but also an appropriate area for such cooperation. These resources, along with our logistics capabilities, are already attracting interest from our Asian partners," Chibis stated.

At the same time, the governor emphasized that Russia must retain control over many of these resources, as they are "of strategic significance."

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.