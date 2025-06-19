Price ceiling of even $0 per barrel not to affect volumes of Russian oil exports — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Price ceilings imposed by Western countries on the Russian oil do not influence the volumes of its supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Business FM, adding that even the zero level of price ceiling will not affect them.

"I assume that the introduction of the $60 ceiling had no influence. This means that even if zero [price ceiling] is introduced it will have no influence," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Moreover, it is not profitable for the European Union itself to lower the price ceiling to $45 per barrel, Novak added. "Now we supply more to our friendly jurisdictions than previously, though it is not related to the price ceiling, but to sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU, by the US, other unfriendly countries. <…> I even think that it is not profitable for the European Union to lower prices, say, to $45," he explained.

All price ceilings that have been implemented in a recent couple of years, do not influence supplies of Russian export resources, the official noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.