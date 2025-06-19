Putin hails growing trade with Indonesia, highlights prospects in key sectors

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between Russia and Indonesia is growing, and there are many areas where the two countries can work together more closely, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our relations with Indonesia are developing steadily. Trade turnover is growing. We have good prospects in a number of promising and very interesting areas of cooperation. This includes agriculture, space, and energy, as well as military-technical cooperation. Our interaction is very great, and it is growing," the head of the Russian state noted.

Putin recalled that he had met with Prabowo Subianto in Moscow before his inauguration.

"Now there is an opportunity during your official visit to discuss in more detail the entire range of our relations," the Russian leader noted.

He added that on June 20, he and his Indonesian counterpart will take part in the plenary session of the SPIEF. "You are our main guest there. This is a good platform that has been functioning for many years and brings together quite a large number of entrepreneurs and politicians from all over the world," Putin summed up.