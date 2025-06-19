Russia’s capital market not fully employed — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s capital market is not fully employed now, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said, adding that the regulator is discussing measures on its development with the government.

"The development of the capital market is another thing that the financial field can provide to the economy. We are always saying that. All agree that the capital market is not fully employed, its share is minor," she said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Bank of Russia is currently discussing measures on development of the capital market, Nabiullina added. "I believe that those measures that have been developed, are not sufficient to fulfill the task set by the president on growth of capitalization and the stock market," she said.

