Rosatom's foreign contracts for construction of large NPPs nears $200 bln — executive

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The total value of Rosatom's order portfolio for the construction of nuclear power units abroad is about $200 billion, Dmitry Volkov, Director of Capital Construction of the state corporation said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I am only taking into account energy construction, only large-capacity units. We currently have 33 units abroad, the contract amount is about $200 billion. And only eight of them in Russia. So, in this respect, in recent years we have been the world leader," Volkov said, adding that the general plan adopted at the end of 2024 will balance the number of export and domestic nuclear construction projects.

According to the general plan for the placement of electric power facilities until 2042, the increase in the share of nuclear power plant capacity in the structure of electricity production is expected in the range from 18.9% (in 2023) to 24% in 2042. By 2045, it is planned to increase the share of nuclear energy generation in the energy balance to 25%, which is reflected in the new general plan approved by the Russian government. In total, 38 NPP power units with a total capacity of 29.3 GW are to be commissioned by 2042.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.