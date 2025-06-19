Russia may sign agreements with Bahrain shortly — Economy Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Bahrain are preparing to sign a number of agreements on cooperation in different spheres of bilateral interaction, including energy, trade and investments, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said.

The Russian minister and Minister of Industry and Commerce of Bahrain Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro had a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Bahrain is a country with stable and dynamically developing economy. We are interested in long-term partnership, strengthening of business ties and development of humanitarian cooperation," Reshetnikov said.

"Signing of a number of agreements is expected in the near time, including memoranda between the authorities: agreements between Russian regions and Bahrain and a memorandum between the Russian Export Center and the Export Bahrain. We are ready to implementation of joint projects with reliable partners," the Russian minister added.