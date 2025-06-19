Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia rises by 4.9% in January-May 2025

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1 bln in the first five months of 2025, marking a 4.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office.

Russia ranks third among Georgia’s largest trading partners. Over the five-month period, Russia accounted for 10.8% of Georgia’s total foreign trade. Exports from Georgia to Russia amounted to over $247 mln (a year-on-year decline of 9.5%), while imports from Russia exceeded $808 mln (a 10.3% increase).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia’s trading partners from January through May, with total trade exceeding $1.2 bln, falling by 4% compared to the same period in 2024. The United States came in second, with trade turnover surpassing $1.1 bln, representing a 49% increase year-on-year.

Georgia’s overall foreign trade turnover for the first five months of 2025 exceeded $9.7 bln (an increase of 13.3%). Exports surpassed $2.5 bln (up 14.6%), while imports amounted to more than $7 bln (up 12.8%). The negative balance of foreign trade during this period exceeded $4.6 bln.