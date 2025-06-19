Investment in Russia to gain 1.7% by year-end despite Q1 results — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Investment in Russia will gain 1.7% by the end of the year despite strong results of the first quarter, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Growth in the first quarter [totaled] 8.7%, while the final result is 1.7%, which means that a year-on-year decline in investments is expected in one of the quarters," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.