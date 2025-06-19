Bank of Russia to continue to persistently pursue inflation reduction to 4%

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will continue to persistently pursue the reduction of inflation to the target level of 4%, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The inflation forecast is a calculation backed by our determination to achieve the target. Some might call this stubbornness <…>, but 'persistence' is a more accurate term. We have been striving and will continue to strive to bring inflation down to the target level of 4%," she said.

Nabiullina emphasized that reducing inflation is crucial both for individuals and for businesses, as high inflation erodes income and savings. "Low inflation is the foundation for the growth of real household incomes," she concluded.

