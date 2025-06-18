RDIF chief expects investment ratio to return to presanctions level soon

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev did not rule out that the ratio of Russian and foreign investments could return to the presanctions level soon.

"Historically, we attracted about 7 rubles from our partners for every ruble invested. This figure has decreased by now because the sanctions pressure is making its presence felt. Many our partners are under the pressure to invest less in Russia. But we see that we will soon return to the figure of attracting 7 rubles from our partners for every ruble," he said in an interview with NTV on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.