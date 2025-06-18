Avtovaz may export 30,000 cars in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Avtovaz may export 30,000 cars this year on condition that the ruble rate returns to parameters in late 2024, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is probably possible to say that we will confidently climb above this level of 30,000 at the moment only with a reservation that changes will take place or the rate returns to parameters that were at the turn of the last year," Sokolov said.

The ruble appreciation by more than 30% against December 2024 adversely affects export capabilities, he noted.