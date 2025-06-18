Russia ready to agree dates for high-level commission’s meeting

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is interested in coordinating the dates to hold a meeting of the high-level commission for cooperation with Brazil, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Specific areas were clearly outlined and projects were determined to further build up the multi-aspect coordination. Our main task at present is to implement them. And one of stages, one of milestones on our path, is the resumption of work of the high-level Russian-Brazilian commission for cooperation. We hope to agree upon mutually acceptance dates of this important event," Ryabkov said.

A roadmap "aiming at new cooperation projects in the maximally wide range of areas" will be prepared as part of this event, he added.