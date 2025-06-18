Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.12% to 2,791.83 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.12% to 1,117.27 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble was almost flat at 10.87 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,850 points on June 19.

Freedom Finance projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,850 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 77.5-78.5 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 89-91 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 10.7-11.2 rubles range.