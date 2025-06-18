Putin opens series of international meetings with BRICS bank chief

STRELNA, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Dilma Rousseff, head of the New BRICS Development Bank, at the Konstantinovsky Palace, opening a series of international meetings which he is holding on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that the meeting will focus on the bank's development strategy, as well as growing its presence in the global South. Putin and Rousseff will discuss the flagship initiatives of Russia’s BRICS presidency in 2024, including the investment platform of the association.

Rousseff has been the head of the bank since 2023. During this time, she has met with Putin four times, most recently at the BRICS summit in Kazan last October.