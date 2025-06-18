Number of passengers carried by Russian airlines to rise in 2025

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The number of passengers carried by Russian airlines in 2025 will remain at last year’s level or rise slightly, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said in an interview with TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov in the run-up to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I think that considering the current dynamics this year around 110 mln passengers will be carried. We will either remain at last year’s level or see a slight growth," he said.

In the first five months of this year, aviation mobility remained at the level of last year, the minister said, adding that more than 75% of passengers travel across Russia.

Passenger traffic of Russian airlines grew by 6% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 111.7 mln passengers. In the domestic segment, 84.7 mln people were carried in the reporting period, which is almost 2% higher than in 2023, while in the international segment, 27 mln people were carried, up by 20.1%.

