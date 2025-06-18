Russian Energy Ministry expects electricity demand growth in the south by 8.2%

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects that electricity demand in South Russia will surge by 8.2% to 23 GW in the current summer season, Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The South Russia faced particular demand because many people go there to rest in summer and the demand, certainly, grows dramatically. We expect the demand of about 23 GW in this summer period. This is 8.2% more than last year," the minister said.

"Considering all the measures, we are confident that we will cope with next peaks of the summer season in South Russia," Tsivilyov added.