MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian households’ inflation expectations fell to 13% in June 2025 from 13.4% in May, according to the latest survey by InFOM for the Bank of Russia.

In June, observed inflation went up slightly compared with its May level of 15.5% to 15.7%.

Observed inflation among those having savings was flat at 14% in June, while among those having no savings it declined to 17% from 16.8% in May.