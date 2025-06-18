Nordgold intends to produce more than 1 mln oz. of gold in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Nordgold plans to scale up gold production this year to more than one million Troy ounces, CEO Georgy Smirnov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Slightly above one million ounces," Smirnov said, responding to a question about the production forecast for this year. This is more than in 2024, he noted.

Nordgold did not disclose its operational results for 2024.

The company is not considering specific deals in Africa but sees opportunities to expand its presence there, mainly in countries where it is already working, Smirnov noted.