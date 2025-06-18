RDIF chief executive hopes key rate to be lowered further

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev hopes that the key rate will be lowered further.

"We hope it [key rate lowering by the Central Bank] will continue because it will be certainly useful for the Russian economy and the increase of investments in the Russian economy," Dmitriev told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 18 to 21, 2025.