Africa will shape global economy by end of 21st century

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The future trajectory of the global economy by the end of the 21st century will largely depend on African nations, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with RBC on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The way the global economy will look, how sustainable it will be, and its capacity for development by the end of the 21st century - all of this will depend on Africa," Oreshkin stated. "By the middle of this century, 25% of the world’s entire working-age population will reside in Africa. The future of humanity hinges on how education evolves in African countries, how human capital is preserved and expanded, and how new technological solutions are implemented," he added.

He emphasized that the African region is of strategic importance not today, but in the decades to come.

"At present, Africa is a region of enormous potential, primarily demographic while the rest of the world will grapple with demographic crises. We’re already witnessing what’s happening in Southeast Asia, in countries like South Korea, and China is facing critical demographic challenges. Harnessing Africa’s demographic potential is a cornerstone issue for humanity in the 21st century," he concluded.

