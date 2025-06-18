Russian DFA market may hit $12.7 bln by end of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The digital financial assets (DFA) market in Russia estimated at 800 bln rubles at present ($10.2 bln) demonstrates steady growth and may climb above one trillion rubles ($12.7 bln) by the end of 2025, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The DFA market may be above one trillion rubles by the end of 2025. We can reach ten trillion rubles ($127.2 bln) by 2030," the deputy minister said.

Achievement of these indicators directly depends on the balanced approach and lack of excess regulation, Chebeskov stressed.