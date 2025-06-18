Russia’s economic, social development to be discussed at SPIEF plenary session — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The issue of solving the problems of Russia’s economic and social development will be mentioned at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), President Vladimir Putin said.

"The traditional forum opened in St. Petersburg today. It is becoming more and more significant for our country and for our partners abroad. But today I asked you to gather to discuss the issues of the current economic policy, to talk about prospects," he said at a meeting on economic issues.

"The day after tomorrow, as I have already noted, the plenary session of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum will take place. The topics and tasks that we will discuss today, will naturally be mentioned within the framework of the planned discussion at the forum as well," Putin added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.