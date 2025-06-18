Foreign companies remaining in Russia behave themselves property — First Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The majority of foreign companies remaining in Russia behaves itself very correctly, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is important to notice that the large number of foreign companies remaining committed to our market behave themselves very correctly," Manturov said.

These companies invest in technology development, provide for the social policy at plants, invest in human resources and attract youth, he noted. "I believe that such approach in totality will make it possible for these companies to keep their market share also," he added.