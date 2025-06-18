Current oil price allows Russia’s oil industry to continue investing in production

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The current price of oil allows Russia’s oil industry to continue investing in production to sustain output levels, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, the current price supports continued investment. Naturally, today, taking into account the strengthening of the ruble, the situation is more complex from the standpoint of financial models. However, we are not focused solely on the present moment. These models are based on average annual prices, meaning they reflect a medium-term horizon," Novak explained.

According to him, the Russian oil sector continues to invest because it is impossible to maintain current levels of production without it.

