Putin suggests discussing steps to fine-tune Russia’s social, economic development

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the participants of the meeting on economy discuss actions in the near future to fine-tune efforts on the development of the country’s economic and social fields.

"It is obviously necessary to constantly assess the situation, monitor macroeconomic trends inside the country, take into account external challenges, the situation on the world markets for making this work as efficient as possible," he said.

"On the basis of this analysis, I propose to discuss our possible actions in the near future, possible legislative innovations to fine-tune, supplement our efforts on the development of the economic and social spheres of the regions across Russia," Putin added.